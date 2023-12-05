As of September, 11,000 children were in state custody in North Carolina. On average, they’ll stay in the state’s care for one to two years. And despite federal and state laws requiring “reasonable efforts” to reunify families, most will never go home.

Each year, North Carolina courts terminate the rights of nearly 1,200 parents, who are disproportionately Black and overwhelmingly poor. Only 30 percent of the 5,020 North Carolina children who left foster care in the 2022-23 fiscal year were reunited with their parents.

Durham County has some of the state’s bleakest statistics: Children stay in foster care for an average of 875 days, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The county’s reunification rate is just 22 percent—less than half of the national average. Of the 34 Durham parents who lost their rights in the 2021-22 fiscal year, only one was white.

This three-part investigation from The Assembly and WBTV examines Durham County’s child welfare system and why the county has become a hub of parental rights activism in recent years. Each installment explores the case of a parent who spent years fighting to regain custody of their children. Together, they show a system that sometimes fails to live up to the state’s goal of “preventing [the] breakup of the family” where “desirable and possible.”

When a Durham mother fled an abusive partner, the county took her children away—and she almost lost them forever.

Alexis Wynn with her children. (Photo by Harrison Brink)

Jatoia Potts lost both her children because she couldn’t explain her baby’s injuries. She never stood a chance against the state’s child welfare system.

Jatoia Potts lost both her children after she couldn’t explain injuries on the younger one. (Kate Medley for The Assembly)

Part 3: Coming December 11