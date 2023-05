The Assembly is planting a flag in Wilmington.

Kevin Maurer, a veteran reporter whose byline you’ve already seen here quite a bit, is anchoring the effort. Together with the local NPR affiliate, WHQR, we’ll be co-reporting big stories and collaborating on a weekly newsletter that brings it all together.

Once a week, we’ll deliver compelling, original journalism about issues and topics that matter in Wilmington and across the Cape Fear region.