We are seeking a motivated and detail-oriented Operations Assistant to join our dynamic team at The Assembly and INDY Week. As an Operations Assistant, you will play a vital role in supporting the day-to-day operations of our two publications.

Your primary focus will be assisting with advertising, customer service, events, social media management, and other operational tasks to ensure the smooth functioning of our publications. This is an excellent opportunity to contribute to the success of both The Assembly and INDY and gain valuable experience in the journalism industry.

Responsibilities:

Collaborate with the advertising team to coordinate and execute advertising campaigns across our print and digital platforms, including classifieds orders and event calendars. Assist with managing ad placements, gathering assets, tracking deadlines, and ensuring timely delivery of advertisements. Customer Service: Provide exceptional customer service to subscribers of our subscription-based magazine, promptly addressing inquiries, resolving issues, and ensuring a positive experience for all customers.

Event Coordination: Assist in planning, organizing, and executing various events, including happy hours, workshops, and community engagement activities. Coordinate logistics, handle registrations, liaise with vendors, and provide on-site support during events.

Social Media Management: Assist with managing and maintaining social media accounts for both The Assembly and INDY.

Administrative Support: Provide administrative assistance to the publisher of the INDY and The Assembly's director of revenue and growth, including managing calendars, scheduling meetings, preparing documents and reports, and handling some correspondence.

Data Management: Maintain accurate and up-to-date databases related to advertising clients, event attendees, and other relevant contacts. Ensure data integrity and assist in generating reports as needed.

Maintain accurate and up-to-date databases related to advertising clients, event attendees, and other relevant contacts. Ensure data integrity and assist in generating reports as needed. Cross-Functional Collaboration: Collaborate with various teams within the organization, such as editorial, marketing, and sales, to facilitate effective communication and seamless workflow across departments.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in communications, journalism, marketing, or a related field (or equivalent work experience).

Previous experience in a similar role, preferably within a newspaper, news organization, or media company.

Strong organizational and time management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Proficiency in social media platforms and familiarity with social media management tools.

Detail-oriented mindset with a focus on accuracy and quality.

Strong interpersonal skills and ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.

Knowledge of advertising processes, event coordination, and familiarity with CRM systems is a plus.

Passion for news and media industry trends.

Salary and Benefits:

Starting salary will begin around $45,000. We offer a competitive benefits package, including health care, parental leave, and life insurance.

This job will report to Director of Revenue & Growth Paige Ladisic.

How to apply:

To apply, please submit your resume, cover letter, and any relevant portfolio or work samples to jobs@theassemblync.com. We will begin reviewing applications on a rolling basis starting on July 17. Please submit all applications no later than July 31.