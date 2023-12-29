A few numbers struck our team as we close out the year and look back on 2023.

We started the year with zero staff reporters, and ended with five. It let us dive into regional reporting in Wilmington, courts and criminal justice reporting, and accountability work across the state.

At the same time, we worked with 87 different freelance writers and photographers across the state. Each of them bring depth, expertise, and color to our pages and to journalism in North Carolina.

Some other numbers stood out for 2023:

150 – new stories published

3:42 – average time readers spent reading a story

1.2 million – pageviews

We’re not the highest traffic site out there–we like to focus on quality, not volume. But growing our reach 100 percent compared to 2022, while still keeping quality high, is quite an achievement.

We are not an outlet that lives by metrics, but it’s interesting to see what people want to read about and how they find us. To that end, we pulled together a list of our 10 most-read stories this year.

Some are what you might expect, while others are surprises. It’s a fascinating look at the variety of stories that most resonated with readers in 2023.

We look forward to bringing you even more in 2024!

1. The USS North Carolina’s Next Battle

America’s most-decorated battleship from World War II helped win the war in the Pacific. Now, the USS North Carolina is fighting for resiliency amid rising water levels.

2. A UNC Student’s Overdose Death at Duke

A Carolina freshman was found unconscious in a Duke University dorm room in March and died two days later of a drug overdose. Neither university said anything publicly about her death until contacted by The Assembly.

3. How to Sell a University

President Nido Qubein remade High Point University from a struggling college to a booming campus known for “wow” amenities, flag-waving patriotism, and a “life skills” focus that reflects his philosophy. He’s not done yet.

4. A Cultural Institution at a Crossroads

Work at Duke University’s Center for Documentary Studies has all but stopped for the last 18 past months. Nine staff have quit, and more expect to be laid off this week. Its new director is promising a new era—but what comes next is unclear.

5. What’s Behind Tricia Cotham’s Democratic Divorce

The state legislator from Mecklenburg County says Democrats drove her away. Her former allies are puzzled—and say she doesn’t seem to be the same person.

6. The Uncomfortable Truth About Why Buying Furniture Is So Miserable

Shopping for a simple couch or dresser is driving Americans mad. The cheap stuff breaks (or never arrives) and the good stuff is unaffordable. What does the future hold for one of North Carolina’s most important industries?

7. Contra Dance Meets the Culture Wars

Contra dance callers have one of the toughest jobs you’ve never heard of. After getting entangled in the country’s culture wars, it got even harder.

8. Making A Name In Outer Banks Seafood

Vicki Basnight is carrying on the family legacy, one catch at a time.

9. The College That Refused to Die

What happens when survival becomes a college’s No. 1 priority? St. Andrews University offers a cautionary tale.

10. Tangled Up In Blue

North Carolina Democrats are tired of losing, and some blame Gov. Roy Cooper’s hand-picked party leader. Will they risk their future on an untested 25-year-old, or hope that staying the course yields better results?

Kyle Villemain is the founder and editor-in-chief of The Assembly. He is a former speechwriter who grew up in the Triangle and graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill.